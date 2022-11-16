IDEAS-2022: Flight simulator grabs attention of visitors on second day

The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 enters its second day after kicking off at Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday.

A large number of national and international visitors, senior civil and military delegations including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa and trade visitors visited the Expo Center.

A flight simulator developed by Pakistan Aviation Engineering School is also on the display which is capable of training two pilots at a time.

The unique simulator is designed not just to save fuel used in training of pilots, but it will also help in training under bad weather conditions.

In the exhibition modern defence artillery including armed vehicles, missiles, tanks and fighter jets have been showcased.

The visitors are showing keen interest in the sophisticated fighter jet JF-17 Thunder, Al-Khalid tank, locally developed anti-ship cruise missile ‘Harba’ and other potent weapons.

The Karachi Expo Center has been booked to its maximum capacity of more than 500 exhibitors from China, North America, Türkiye, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

Apart from trade visitors, more than 285 high-level delegates from 64 countries will also attend the exhibition.

The traffic police announced a alternate route plan in a bid to save the commuters from inconvenience as some of the roads will be blocked.