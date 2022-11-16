Rupee registers slight recovery against US dollar

Growing political uncertainty in the country caused the currency to fall for three days in a row, but the Pakistani rupee was found to be relatively stable on Wednesday against the US dollar as trading began in the interbank market.

While Monday and Tuesday noted a decline in the value of rupee by 22 paisas, Wednesday marked the spot of rupee rising by 16 paisas to settle at Rs221.75 during early trading in the interbank.

The positive momentum came in as the negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to begin by the end of this month.

Will dollar climb down?

On Sunday, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blamed the former government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the appreciation in the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

He went on to claim that the country’s economy had sunk in the last four years after the PTI left a crushing debt of around Rs4 trillion.

Dar reassured that the value of rupee will appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other economic projects pledged to the country.

Open market

However, as of Tuesday, the value of a single US dollar stay unchanged at Rs227.75 for the fifth consecutive day in the open market.