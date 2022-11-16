Rupee falls further against US dollar

Growing political uncertainty in the country caused the Pakistani currency to fall further for fourth consecutive day, on Wednesday, depreciating by 0.22%.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the rupee slipped by 0.22%.

Pakistani rupee, which was relatively stable on Wednesday morning, shed Rs0.5 as trading ended in the interbank market.

While Monday and Tuesday saw a decline in the value of rupee by 22 paisas, Wednesday saw rupee fall further to settle at Rs222.41 during intraday trading in the interbank.

Will dollar climb down?

Earlier on Sunday, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blamed the former government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the appreciation in the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

He went on to claim that the country’s economy had sunk in the last four years after the PTI left a crushing debt of around Rs4 trillion.

Dar reassured that the value of rupee will appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other economic projects pledged to the country.

Open market

However, the value of a single US dollar stay unchanged at Rs227.75 for the sixth consecutive day in the open market.