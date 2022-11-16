Six policemen martyred as terrorists target mobile van in Lakki Marwat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of an attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat which resulted in the martyrdom of six policemen.

The terrorists targeted a police patrol vehicle in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning. At least six personnel including four constables, an ASI and a driver were martyred in the attack.

The incident took place when the police were conducting a routine patrol in the area.

Following the attack, the security forces launched a search operation.

KP CM has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the police inspector general (IG).

He regretted the loss of lives in the terrorist attack and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that Pakistan would stand like a leaden wall against the terrorists.

PM, interior minister condemn attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country.

In a statement, the prime minister paid tribute to the martyred police personnel.

He said the whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He asked KP government to immediately announce Shuhada package for the victims.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and sought a report from KP chief secretary and police IG.