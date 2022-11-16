PSX stays under pressure as political instability rattles confidence

After closing in red the previous day, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) index on Wednesday started the day on a positive yet uncertain note owing to political tension in the country.

As the trading started, the benchmark KSE-100 index rose to 42,825.68 points from the previously closed value of 42,796.85.

So far, the index has driven down to the lowest at 42,796.85 points while the highest was observed on Wednesday at 42,927.44.

The top contributor to KSE-100 includes Technology and Communication sector which has seen a positive growth by 4.33 points.

While, the volume leader includes LOTCHEM, which is up by 1.07% and the highest change was noted in the Leasing Companies with 4.14% shares traded.