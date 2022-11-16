Joyland to face further scrutiny before hitting cinemas

The eight-member high level committee reviewed the complaints against Joyland and decided to take immediate action for its screening.

On Saturday, the government banned the movie which was slated to be release on November 18.

Then after the backlash on the decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to review the ban.

SAPM Salman Sufi announced through social media that a committee had been set up to review the ban on Saim Sadiq’s directorial debut movie.

On Tuesday, the eight-member committee met in Islamabad to evaluate the complaints received against Joyland.

After thorough deliberations, it concluded that the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) should immediately conduct a full board review to make a final decision about its suitability for screening.

SAPM tweeted that it is important to not negatively speculate about content without proof.