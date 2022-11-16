LHC dismisses petition seeking army chief’s appointment on seniority basis

A petition for the appointment of the army chief on basis of seniority has been dismissed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday as the court declared it unmaintainable while instructing the petitioner to approach the top court.

Advocate Najma Ahmad filed the writ petition under Article 199 which said that the tenure of service of incumbent chief of the army staff (COAS) is expiring on November 29.

He noted that the existing rule of business state that the prime minister has the discretion to appoint the new COAS out of five names recommended by the defence ministry.

The petition said, “For the appointment of the army chief the principle of seniority is ignored according to the impugned process of selection.”

“The practice of appointment of the army chief is illegal, illogical and arbitrary and principal of fair plays, hence unlawful,” it added.

Therefore, the petitioner pleaded with the court to order the new army chief’s appointment on basis of seniority.

At this, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan remarked the matter of seniority is very important and instructed the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court.

Hence, the court declared the petition as unmaintainable and dismissed the case.