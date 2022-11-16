As global population hits 8 billion, netizens react with memes

The world population meter hit eight billion on Tuesday, prompting a flood of jokes and memes from internet users across the globe.

The United Nations (UN) had predicted that on November 15, 2022, the global population would reach eight billion.

The UN released a statement attributing the increase to human progress, including the fact that people are living longer as a result of advances in public health, nutrition, personal cleanliness, and medicine.

Further explanation was provided, stating that this is due to increased fertility rates in the world’s poorest nations.

“While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years— until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing,” the UN said.

Now, in the middle of this revelation, online users have responded with a slew of memes and other comedic remarks.

Some users joked “we need Thanos,” while others recorded the moment the total reached eight billion.

Despite their being eight billion people, several Twitter users seemed to be disappointed that some of them had not yet tied the knot.

When it comes to romantic partnerships, there is a lot of cultural pressure to complete a human being, and Twitter users are dishing out some humorously cruel jokes about themselves.

A Twitter user said that American TV star Nick Canon, who had had his 12th kid, was to blame.