Mild winter grasps Karachi as night temperature drops

The mercury level in Karachi has finally started to fall as was predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The residents of Karachi felt a bit cold during wee hours of Wednesday after the city recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to be recorded between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

According to PMD, a persistent fall in temperature will be recorded in Karachi in the days ahead.

Weather forecast

Sindh

The weather will remain dry in most of the districts of the province, while there is a possibility of light fog in Sukkur and surrounding areas during the morning.

Punjab

The weather will remain cold and dry in most of the districts of the province.

Fog is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, Mian Chanu, Bahawalpur and Multan during the morning hours.

Balochistan

The weather will be dry in most of the districts of the province, while it will be cold in the northern districts.

Meteorological department has predicted more rains and increase in cold intensity in the province during the next 24 hours.

Quetta

Light rainfall expected in northern areas of Balochistan including Quetta

Intensity of cold increased in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Harnai after light rain.

Minimum temperature recorded in Kalat was -1 while, Quetta 0, Nokundi 12 and Sibbi 15 degrees Celsius.

AJK

In addition to cloudiness, there is a possibility of light rain and light snowfall in the mountains.

KP

The weather will remain cold and dry in most of the districts of the province.

In Chitral, Dir and Kohistan, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the mountains apart from partly cloudy weather.