‘TikTokers can do anything for publicity’: Jannat Mirza receives backlash

TikTok star Jannat Mirza cleared the air regarding her breakup announcement and people are not happy with it.

Earlier this week, the TikTok star via her Instagram story announced that she is single and not dating anyone.

It spread like a wildfire.

A day later, she shared a few more stories questioning which were incomprehensible.

Then on Wednesday, the famous TikToker came up with something as she probably sensed the ballon of hype deflating.

Jannat said that what she said about the break-up was just in a sarcastic manner because her beau Umer Butt got clean shaved which she didn’t approve of.

Check out her Instagram stories:

Soon after, her ‘retreat’ went viral and internet users bashed her.

Everything was for ‘cheap publicity’, they agreed unanimously.

One the of the social media user said that people should not pay heed to any of these TikTokers as they do everything in the name of ‘content’.

Have a look at how people reacted to her stories.