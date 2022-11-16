Watch Live
Rail traffic suspended as five bogies of goods train derail near Rohri

No loss of life or injuries reported
Sahil Jogi Nov 16, 2022
Five bogies of a goods train derailed on Wednesday morning near Rohri which was en route to Karachi from Punjab.

According to the railway spokesperson, all passengers and staff are safe. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported.

The accident has, however, affected traffic on the down track.

A rescue crain has been dispatched to Rohri to resume operations on the down track. Meanwhile, the Sukkur Express and Khyber Mail have been delayed at the Kot Lalu and Padidan railway stations.

The majority of train passengers in the country are working-class people who cannot afford the quicker bus journeys.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

