70-year-old man allegedly rapes minor mentally challenged girl

Narowal Police on Tuesday registered a case against a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old mentally challenged girl.

The incident took place in a village near Narowal Sadar police station where a 70-year-old man allegedly raped a nine-year-old mentally ill girl.

The police arrested the suspect and sent DNA samples to Lahore for forensic examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Mehmood said that the medico-legal examination of the victim had established that she was sexually assaulted.

He added that the police were compiling forensic evidence against the suspect so the court can give strict punishment to the accused.

The victim’s parents have demanded justice and severe punishment for the suspect.