JIT probing Wazirabad attack on Imran Khan altered for third time

The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday made changes, for the third time, to a Joint Investigative Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department and available with SAMAA TV, showed that Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has been appointed as the new convener of the committee.

He replaces the former head of the JIT, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurram Ali Shah.

Shah will remain in the JIT, but as a member.

Earlier, RPO Khurram Ali had replaced the DIG (Establishment-II) and Lahore CPO Tariq Rustam Chohan as the head of the committee.

Other members of the re-reformed JIT include:

Naseebullah Khan (SP/RO CTD Lahore),

Malik Tariq Mehboob (SP Potohar Division Rawalpindi), and

Ehsan Ullah Chohan (AIG/Monitoring Investigative Branch).

The JIT has been formed under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, to probe the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan on November 3 in Wazirabad.