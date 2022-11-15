Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged for November

The federal government on Tuesday announced that it will keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight until November 30.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televized announcement from the Finance Division in Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

Dar said that he had discussed the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as per practice. After due deliberation on the matter, it was decided that prices will be kept unchanged for the next fortnight.

Price of petrol or gasoline will remain at Rs224.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs235.30. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil will remain at Rs192.01 per liter for the next fortnight. Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will be sold for Rs186.5 per liter. LDO is mostly used by tube wells.

He also said that as per the past announcement that the government would withdraw appeals against the legal challenge mounted to the implementation of the Federal Sharia Court’s decision on implementing an interest-free and Islamic banking system in the country have also been withdrawn.