Farewell tour: Army chief visits Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday told cadets to focus their energies on attaining their excellence and on honing their skills.

He said this while visiting the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul and the Baloch Regimental Center in Abbottabad.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief paid a farewell visit to the academy.

During his visit to PMA, he appreciated the exceptionally high standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming future leaders of the military.

He also appreciated the academy’s vision of developing high standards.

He laid wreaths at the monument for martyrs in both locations.

COAS General Bajwa also interacted with serving and retired officers during the visit.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Baloch Regimental Center, Gen Bajwa was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

At the PMA, he was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.