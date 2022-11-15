With a single agenda long march, Imran says willing to wait for general elections but not for economy to sink

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose party has been leading a long winded march onto the federal capital to force the government to hold early elections on Tuesday said that he had no problem waiting a year for the next general elections.

However, he claimed that the direction taken by the federal government would probably sink the national economy by the time the next elections are held.

He said this while addressing PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March via video link from his mansion in Lahore’s Zaman Town. The march being independently led by second tier leadership of the party, reached Chiniot and Swabi on Tuesday.

Early elections

Bemoaning the poor economic performance of the country and terms reportedly agreed upon in reviving the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Imran said that he did not need to go to the polls early.

“They say wait for a year for the polls, I have no problems waiting a year for the elections,” he said, adding that his party has swept by-elections thus far and he was confident in winning the elections whenever they are held.

He said he only feared what would happen to the economy in that time.

“They will not announce fresh elections out of fear of their defeat.”

Admits to receiving illegal car

During his speech on Tuesday, Imran reiterated his allegations against his political opponents, accusing them of stealing nation’s resources, including retaining expensive gifts from the Toshakhana.

Among the gifts, Imran claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, had retained several expensive vehicles without paying the state.

“I also received a car, but taking out a car from the Toshakhana is an illegal act,” Imran said, before hastily adding, “But Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari took four expensive cars.”

He went on to allege that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani had helped former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz obtain four cars from the Toshakhana illegally.

“Why has the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not taken any action against them,” he asked.

CEC working on anti-PTI agenda

PTI Chairman Imran Khan made a point to bash the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of working on an anti-PTI agenda and of particularly targeting him.

“Not only is the CEC is close to the PML-N and but he is being controlled by his handlers as well.”

“The CEC gave approximately eight decisions against us and the (superior) court rejected all those decisions. This means his decisions were wrong,” Imran said, adding, “How can this man [CEC] give judgements against us when he does not give us justice.”

Imran urged the court to hear their case against the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He further claimed that the CEC had targeted the PTI in the prohibitive funding and Toshakhana cases.

“The supreme and high courts have asked the ECP to look into the funding cases of PML-N and PPP as well, but despite that he (CEC) has not opened their cases. His only target is our party.”

He claimed that only one thing would be proved against the PTI that it partook in political fundraising.

“Only PTI has the records,” he claimed

Imran exhorted the ECP to ask other parties to declare how they collect funds. Then the ECP will learn how the PML-N and PPP use corruption money.

He urged the apex court to hear his case against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, adding that it would boost national confidence in the judicial setup and ability to ensure rule of law.

Army chief’s appointment

On the appointment of the new army chief, Imran reiterated how an ‘absconder’ and a ‘convict’ was making decisions critical to the national security of the county.

“Institutions only make progress when merit is prioritized. Nawaz Sharif will not make decision on the basis of merit, he has never known merit or applied it. Moreover, it will mock our morals and ethics,” he added.

Nawaz will make the decision, and in return, he will only ask for my disqualification, the PTI chairman claimed.

Country was heading to default

The former premier while speaking about the current economic conditions of the country, said when they were ousted on April 10, the default rate for foreign loans stood at five percent.

“Now it has escalated to 64.5%.”

He said, given the default rate, no one would like to invest in Pakistan as they would fear what would happen to their investment if the country goes bankrupt.

“The two families quadrupled the debts of the country in 10 years and if we are unable to pay the installments against the debts then the world will stop funding Pakistan.” He added.

He said in case of bankruptcy, the value of the Pakistani rupee would further depreciate against the US dollar and we could not anticipate how much.

Referring to those who the PTI chairman had alleged of conspiracy against his government asked, “Who is responsible for the deteriorating economy of the country?”

He compared the current economic indicators to his tenure.

“A campaign of media was initiated against us that the country has been destroyed and inflation has skyrocketed, but now it is crystal clear this government has shattered the 50-year-inflation record. In our tenure the inflation ratio in the country was 16%, however, now the inflation ratio has been surged to 27% - 28%.”

The former premier said in these seven months, foreign investment, foreign remittances, total exports, and tax collection of the country declined.

He pointed to the Economic Survey 2022 report and recalled the economic accomplishments of his government.

“Whoever will bailout Pakistan in case of bankruptcy will ask for something in return as there is no such thing as a free lunch.” Imran said.

He said he had raised a question of bankruptcy and bailout six months ago, on which he was accused of treason.

“Americans say there is no such thing as free lunch and no will help Pakistan for free. I am reiterating this again before my nation they [Americans] will ask for our assets related to national security.”

He said the economy would boom when the rule of law in the country is strengthened.

Appeal to CJP for justice

PTI chairman appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide him with justice and take up three ‘landmark’ cases including Arshad Sharif murder case, Azam Swati’s video leak case, and the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad.

He said the assassination attempt against him was a conspiracy and preplanned plot, yet they tried to brush it off under cover of religious extremism.

The former premier said the Punjab police, which is under the PTI’s rule, refused to register the First Information Report (FIR) despite his allegations against three people.

“FIR is the basic right of a common citizen of Pakistan, but they did not give this right to even a former prime minister of the country.”

He alleged that the Punjab police refused to register the FIR calling the opposite party influential.

He said, “The suspects may prove innocent in the investigation, but registering FIR is my right.”