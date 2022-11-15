Pakistan resolves to launch 5G next year

Federal Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday expressed his resolve to launch the 5G spectrum across Pakistan in 2023 as the country hopes to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

He expressed his resolve on Tuesday during a meeting with Zong CEO Wang Hua at the former’s office in Islamabad.

According to a readout of the meeting issued by Haque’s office on Tuesday, the two discussed matters relating to spectrums, 5G technology, connectivity and the provision of quality telecom services.

The federal minister said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of his ministry.

He urged the telecom sector to upgrade its infrastructure to provide quality services to the public.

Haque added that they were taking all possible steps to resolve issues faced by cellular operators.

For his part, Wang said his company was ready to fully cooperate with the ministry for the launch of 5G technology in the country.

He added that Zong was soon going to introduce a microfinance-type application for e-commerce.

During the meeting, senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting, including Additional Secretary (Incharge) Mohsin Mushtaq.