Arshad Sharif was looking to build a life in Kenya

Slain senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif wanted to build a life for himself and his family in Kenya and was exploring means to do this.

Facts surrounding Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya coming forward have started painting a different picture about what may have happened to him abroad.

During his stay in Nairobi, Arshad Sharif was exploring business opportunities as he sought to make a fresh start.

In this regard, he had made contact with Kenya’s Sharia house.

The Kenya Sharia house gives permission to open and register new companies hoping to do business in the country, especially for foreigners.

To open a new company, the organization issues a “pin code” which is then used for further procedures.

He said that Arshad Sharif was in the process of working with Kenyan authorities to secure permission to get the pin code and to start a company with construction as the business of choice.

Khurram Ahmed, and Waqar Ahmed, the two names who remain central to the Arshad Sharif’s brutal murder, were were reportedly helping the slain journalist in his endeavor to start his business as both brothers are in the construction business as well.