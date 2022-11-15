FIA summons Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed in Arshad Sharif murder case

A fact finding committee set up by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has summoned two prominent members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed.

The two politicians have been directed to appear before the committee on Monday, November 21.

Faisal Vawda, who served as the federal minister for water resources, had in a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad had claimed he knew who was behind the attack and that plans to murder the journalist had been hatched in Pakistan.

Subsequently, his party membership was revoked after he pointed fingers at his party.

Murad Saeed, who served as the federal minister for communications during the PTI government, to had made certain claims about who was threatening Arshad Sharif which had forced him to flee the country.

The FIA said that since both politicians had claimed to have intricate knowledge about the threats facing the slain journalist, it was important they provide all the details they know to the authorities.