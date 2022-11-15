Restaurant, hotel owners protest forced RLNG contracts

If you want to eat out this winter because you have no gas at home, be ready to pay more and wait for longer, because restaurants too won’t have any gas and the only gas they will have access to would be expensing LNG.

This was stated by representatives of restaurant association and hotel owners as they staged a protest on Tuesday outside the head office of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in Islamabad.

The protesters said that they were sent notices to enter into expensive RLNG contracts or lose their permanent gas connections.

The protesters asserted that if they sign the expensive RLNG contract, it will price them out of the market and ultimately force them to shut down.

The protestors said that they are getting gas at Rs1,200 per MMbtu of gas.

Under the new contract, the same quantity of RLNG will be available for Rs4,800.

As a result, even prices of staples such as naan, roti and breakfast bread loaves would increase by 300%.

The protesters said that if their demand is not met, they will stage a permanent sit-in in front of the OGRA office.