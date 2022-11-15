Boys beat girls to clinch top position in HSC second-year results

Contrary to what had become the norm for many years, a boy has topped Higher Secondary School (intermediate) Part-II pre-engineering and science group exams.

The result was announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday.

The board said that the passing rate this year was a dismal 58.48%.

“This year, 24,168 students sat for the exams, of which 14,134 passed the assessments,” BIEK Chairperson Dr Saeed Uddin said.

The boy who topped the exams was Hammad Mehmood, a student of the Adamji Government College. He secured a whopping 1,047 marks.

Muhammad Aqib from Commerce College and Ayesha Najeeb from Bahria College jointly secured the second position with 1,042 marks.

Usman Faizyab Khan, student of Government Degree Science Commerce College Malir Cantt has secured the third position after scoring 1,039 marks.

Moreover, some 1,875 students passed with an A-1 grade, while 2,322 students scored A grades.

The number of students who achieved B and C grades was 2,914 and 3844, respectively.

The results, which were announced at 11 am, are available on the BIEK website. The site is, however, showing an error at the moment. Students can download the board’s Android app as well.

Unexpected delight

Hammad, while talking to SAMAA TV that while he did study hard for the exams, he did not expect to secure the top position.