Not torture but resisting captors, doctors make new claim in Arshad Sharif’s autopsy

The postmortem report of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has made new claims, suggesting that he may not have necessarily been tortured; rather, he was resisting his captors when he was shot.

Moreover, doctors suggested that he was shot from a relatively close range.

According to the postmortem report prepared by doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad and available with SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU), the report confirms a ‘wound’ on Arshad Sharif’s right wrist.

Wounds

The report further identified 12 wounds, bruises and marks found on Arshad Sharif’s body.

Of these, four to five wounds, doctors believe, were caused when he was resisting his captors or while being shot.

However, doctors ruled out that the marks he suffered were caused by torture.

They added that there was no evidence of bones breaking.

Explaining the wound on his right wrist, doctors said it was probably caused when he tried to protect himself or resisted when he was shot, but it was not caused due to torture.

How close was he shot from

On the distance he was shot from, doctors believe that the bullet which struck Arshad Sharif in the neck was shot from a relatively close range, probably up to three feet.

The second bullet, which struck the journalist in the head, was shot from relatively further on, around three to six feet.

The evidence that supports their theory is the presence of a black mark near the wound on the neck.

In contrast, the Kenyan postmortem report suggested that Arshad Sharif had been targeted from a medium range.

Arshad Sharif’s death, doctors determined, was primarily caused by the two gunshot wounds he had suffered.