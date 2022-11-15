CTD arrests Shuja Khanzada attack facilitator

The Counter terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man who is suspected of helping the mastermind and suicide bomber carryout an attack on former Punjab interior minister Shuja Khanzada.

On 16 August 2015, two suicide bombers had attacked the then Punjab interior minister Shuja Khanzada for allegedly leading a campaign targeting militants. The bomb attack left at least 22 people dead, including the minister.

On Tuesday, the CTD said that they apprehended a man identified as Abdullah, who hailed from Dhodiyal district of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The police claimed to have seized explosive materials from the possession of the suspects.

The suspect is accused of providing a safe house to the suicide bomber, Qaiser Mustafa, and attack mastermind Qari Sohail.

Further, CTD believes the suicide jackets used in the attack were created at his house apart from some part of attack plan was formulated there.

The CTD further stated that the attack mastermind had fled to Afghanistan to seek shelter from Pakistani security and law enforcements.