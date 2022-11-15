NFT collection launched by MENA law firm

The first NFT by a law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has been launched.

The NFTamimi collection offers an original viewpoint on the development of the area’s major industries, including healthcare, education, real estate, and retail.

The premier law company in the MENA area, Al Tamimi & Company, founded NFTamimi.

The Company’s monthly legal journal Law Update served as the foundation for this NFT. It was first published in 1991, and over the past 30 years it has developed into a useful resource for the legal and corporate communities.

By developing digital assets of the publication’s most well-known drawings, the NFTamimi collection pays respect to it.

950 works of art are on display during the premiere, each telling a tale that is directly related to the region’s thriving businesses.

There are sixteen different categories in NFTamimi.

A special golden frame can be unlocked by purchasing the NFT from Al Tamimi & Company, which is a totally free digital asset.

As a result, the owner of the golden frame will have exclusive access to resources like unrestricted legal counsel. This is only applicable if you mint a cover with a randomly distributed golden frame.