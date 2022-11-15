PM Shehbaz Sharif takes major step about Joyland movie

After severe backlash, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level committee to review the ban on Joyland movie.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Salman Sufi announced this through social media that a committee has been set up to review the ban on Saim Sadiq’s directorial Joyland.

The film was due to release on November 18 in nationwide cinemas.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) issued a notification banning Joyland stating that the movie defies the social norms of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The head of PM’s Strategic Reforms via Twitter requested MoIB to review the ban and meet the team of the movie if possible.

He expressed, “I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society.”

Sufi also thanked Maryam Aurangzeb, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting for her efforts.

The directorial debut of Saim Sadiq, Joyland stars includes Sania Saeed along with Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Sarwat Geelani, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada, and Sohail Samir.

Joyland became the first Pakistani movie to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and it also made its way to the Toronto Film Festival.

The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie. The film also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

On Friday, it won the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ young cinema award, given in partnership with the critics’ association NETPAC and the Griffith Film School.