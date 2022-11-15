Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

The brother of the famous Pakistan actor and model Saba Qamar passed away on Tuesday morning.

Saba Qamar conveyed the tragic news with her fans and fraternity through her Instagram story with an istirja.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” her post read with a broken heart emoji made after the word ‘Munna’ (probably what she used to call her younger brother).

A few moments later, Meshal Cheema - likely her friend - shared that Saba Qamar’s brother had passed away this morning.

We at SAMAA team express condolences to Saba Qamar and her family, and pray that Allah Almighty gives them patience in this difficult time.