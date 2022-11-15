Heart disease leading killer of Pakistanis: report

Heart disease remains the leading killer for Pakistanis even as residents live for shorter periods.

This was contained in the Pakistan Demographic Survey 2020, launched by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Diseases

The survey found that heart diseases were the leading cause of death in Pakistan, accounting for around 14.74% of deaths in the country due to ailments.

The second biggest killer was fever at 9.28%.

It was followed by stroke at 6.45%.

Diabetes remained a silent killer, coming in at four, killing 5.63% of people.

Cancer claimed 5.50% of all deaths in the country, while asthma was at 3.85%.

With Pakistan frequently cited among countries with the worst air quality, respiratory diseases claimed 3.64% of deaths.

Hepatitis was also a major cause of death in Pakistan.

These causes of death far outstripped other causes of death, including traffic accidents, Covid-19 or event dengue.

Shorter lives

The survey showed that Pakistanis were living a shorter life today as compared to the last survey.

The survey further added that the average age of citizens in the country has fallen from 65.4 years in 2019 (According to the Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey) to just 65 years of age.

Curiously, the average age of men increased from 64.3 years to 64.5 years.

Women, however, saw their average life expectancy fall from 66.5 years in 2019 to 65.5 in 2021.

Life expectancy at birth was independent of the age structure of the population and thus provided a more reliable index for international comparisons of mortality and the social and economic condition of the country.

Infant mortality

The survey further showed that in rural areas, the infant mortality rate had decreased from 62 per 1,000 live births in 2017-18 (Pakistan Demographics and Household Survey) to 56 per 1,000 births in 2018-2020.

The infant mortality rate in rural areas was 59, while in urban areas, it was 50.

The overall population of the country continues to grow at a healthy two percent annually, the survey added.