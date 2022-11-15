Amid global meltdown, St Kitts and Nevis says it does not accept crypto for citizenship program

St Kitts and Nevis, one of the countries in the world that sells its citizenship and hence passport in exchange for investment opportunities, has come out and said that it will not accept cryptocurrency as a valid payment amid a global bust after the FTX scandal.

Most people yearn for a passport that can get them access to most countries of the world if their native nationality does not or simply have a second nationality as a backup in case they run into trouble in certain territories.

The dual-island nation of St Kitts and Nevis in Carribean has been a popular option for those seeking citizenship through investment with the passport and country both attractive options. Its program is the oldest in the world, having been established in 1984.

But its government and its Citizenship by Investment Unit came out this week to refute claims that investors interested in gaining citizenship to the country can pay using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Throughout the application process, investors have been told to engage with an approved government citizenship agent while any payments that have to be made will have to be through registered banks using ‘fiat money’ - or a government-issued currency that is not backed by a commodity such as gold. An example of fiat money would be the United States Dollar, Euro or Chinese Yuan.

“Investors cannot make payments to a government-approved agent or the Citizenship by Investment Unit by using cryptocurrencies directly,” the government said, noting that they would need to be liquidated into fiat currency first and an applicant would need to provide a supporting affidavit regarding their source of funds as part of the application process.

Eye on the future

While St Kitts and Nevis has yet to pass any legislation regarding usage of cryptocurrency as legal tender, the country is currently participating in a regional pilot to use cryptocurrencies as fiat currency.

St Kitts and Nevis is part of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) pilot program which aims to to provide a safe and secure digital financial system by utilising the advantages of blockchain and is designed to exemplify the viability and functionality of the ECCB’s ability to issue Digital Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

The ECCB is the fiscal authority for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Speaking at the Electronic Cash Conference 2022 last week, St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed that while Bitcoin Cash – another form of cryptocurrency – is used as a method of tender by some businesses in the country, due diligence checks are presently being prioritised by his government ahead of any major decision concerning that cryptocurrency’s official use.

Drew further stated that the financial safety and security of citizens is a matter of high priority, and the government, with the guidance of the ECCB, is prepared to explore the possibility of Bitcoin Cash being introduced as legal tender in the local financial space.

The Prime Minister explained that once all the crucial financial safeguards were in place, Bitcoin Cash could become accepted legal tender in St Kitts and Nevis by March 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship process

The St Kitts and Nevis government has an eight step, multi-layered due diligence process undertaken by international security firms from the USA and the UK, before investors can secure citizenship.

Step 1 : Pre-approval by a verified St Kitts and Nevis government agent and preparation of the application

Step 2 : Submission of the citizenship application

Step 3 : Application processing by the Citizenship by Investment Unit and internal and external due diligence checks

Step 4 : Approval in principle letter issued

Step 5 : Contribution to either the Sustainable Growth Fund or pre-approved real estate

Step 6 : Bank clearance of source of funds

Step 7 : Certificate of Registration issued

Step 8: Citizen can apply for a St Kitts and Nevis passport

Benefits of gaining a second citizenship

Citizenship by Investment is a legal process to grant individuals – and, in some cases, their families – dual citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution to the country’s economy.

The initiative permits countries to channel generated funds into developing healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more.

Being a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis offers investors a myriad of benefits including family reunification, global mobility, enhanced security, and increased economic opportunities.

People from all over the world come to St Kitts and Nevis, over a million a year to be exact, because of its booming tourism sector.

In addition to citizenship and global mobility, St Kitts and Nevis offers its citizens who choose to become tax residents a wide variety of insurance services in a tax-friendly environment.

For example, the country guarantees financial privacy by not making any information about offshore business owners and top managers public.

Portfolio diversification is the first step in dispersing your investments so that your exposure is not limited to just one type of asset.

An investment in property in St Kitts and Nevis would allow you to diversify your investment portfolio and potentially make a return upon selling that your share in real estate after the end of the minimum hold period.

This will also ensure that you retain a certain amount of your wealth outside of your home country. In uncertain political and economic climates, knowing that a portion of your portfolio is free from the grips of a potentially corrupt government can give you tremendous peace of mind.