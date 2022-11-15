After a decade: PIA resumes flights to Türkiye

To mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Türkiye relations, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to resume flights to the Eurasian country after 10 years.

Six weekly flights from Pakistan to Türkiye will commence from November 14.

After flights were stopped due to a lack of passengers and financial losses, PIA has now resumed flights to a country which has emerged as a top destination for Pakistanis, especially tourists.

After resumption of flight operations, PIA’s first flight to Istanbul departed from Islamabad International Airport on November 15 at 7:30 am. Another flight, PK-707, departed for departed for Istanbul from Lahore.

Flight PK-706 is expected to return to Islamabad from Istanbul later tonight.

A simple and solemn ceremony was held at Lahore Airport on the occasion of the inaugural flight.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was the chief guest of the ceremony where he expressed building connections by deep historical and common cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Connecting to the world

Apart from flying Pakistanis to Türkiye, the flight will also help Pakistanis seeking to travel to destinations beyond, with connecting f lights through code share partners taking Pakistani passengers to over 28 points in the USA, UK and across Europe via Turkish Airlines.

A PIA spokesperson revealed that initially, direct flights to Istanbul will operate from the Islamabad and Lahore airports.

Two flights will operate from Lahore while four weekly flights will operate from Islamabad.

PIA will dedicate a share of its fleet of Airbus A320 to facilitate passengers for the flight operations.

Earlier on Sunday, PIA also resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing, China.