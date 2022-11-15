Four alleged terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan
Huge cache of arms recovered during operation
Four alleged terrorists were killed Tuesday in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an operation by the security forces, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.
Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kulachi Tehsil over the information regarding terrorist activities in the area.
The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for their identification.
A huge cache of arms including submachine guns and hand grenades were recovered in the operation.