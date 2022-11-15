Pakistani folk singer’s UK concert canceled after bomb alert

Famous Pakistani folk singer Zeeshan Rokhri was due to perform in Bradford, UK, but his show got canceled at the last moment due to a bomb threat.

The organizers of the show said that the venue was packed and Rokhri was about to start singing when a heavy contingent of police barged into the venue and stopped the show.

The police informed the concert organizers that they had received information that a bomb had been planted there.

The organizers said they were hoping that the program would resume once the police completed its search operation but that did not happen.

They accused some local event organizers of hatching a conspiracy against them.

The audience protested as the show was called off, and they demanded a refund.

They said that it all happened because of poor management, and it brought humiliation to the singer as well.

The organizers have assured of a refund.