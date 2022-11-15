You can own an entire village in Europe if you have Rs60m

A Spanish village that has been abandoned for more than 30 years is currently for sale for 260,000 euros (Rs 59,754,647 or almost Rs60 million).

It takes three hours to drive from Madrid, Spain, to the village of Salto de Castro in the province of Zamora, which shares a border with Portugal.

According to the BBC, it has 44 residences, a hotel, a church, a school, a public swimming pool, and even a former barracks for the civil guard.

The village was bought by the owner in the early 2000s with the intention of making it a tourist attraction.

A Spanish real estate retail website called Idealista has the property advertised.

According to the website, the owner stated, “I am selling because I am an urbanite and cannot take care of the inheritance or donation.”

In the early 1950s, Iberduero, a power production company, has been housing workers who were constructing a nearby reservoir in Salto de Castro.

However, once the construction was over, the workers fled the community, and by 1980s, it was completely abandoned.