TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza leaves cryptic message after break-up

One of the most famous Pakistani TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, shared an Instagram story implying that she doesn’t want media to talk about her break-up.

On Monday, Mirza announced via her Instagram that she is single and not dating anyone.

However, after few hours, the TikToker has shared another message regarding her split with Umer Butt.

In a series of stories of Instagram, she questioned everyone’s humor - but why even we could not comprehend.

Check out Jannat Mirza’s Instagram stories.