TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza leaves cryptic message after break-up
Her mother says everyone will know the reason by evening
One of the most famous Pakistani TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, shared an Instagram story implying that she doesn’t want media to talk about her break-up.
On Monday, Mirza announced via her Instagram that she is single and not dating anyone.
However, after few hours, the TikToker has shared another message regarding her split with Umer Butt.
In a series of stories of Instagram, she questioned everyone’s humor - but why even we could not comprehend.
Check out Jannat Mirza’s Instagram stories.