Don’t know why Jannat Mirza split up with Umer Butt, says mother

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza publicly announced that she has stepped out of the relationship with her beau.

However, her mother, while talking to SAMAA TV, said that she doesn’t know why her daughter has broken up with Umer Butt.

She said, “We’re in Japan, and Jannat has refused to tell the reason behind the move.”

Mirza’s mother said that everyone will get to know the reason by the evening.

On Monday, the TikToker took to her Instagram stories to announce that she is no longer dating anyone and single now.

She wrote, “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single.”

Mirza also urged her fans not to inquire why she had ended the relationship.