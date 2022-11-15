Forex manipulation: Expanded probe against commercial banks to conclude this month, confirms SBP

An investigation into foreign currency market manipulation by commercial banks by the central banking regulator has been expanded to include another bank, with the probe due to conclude later this month.

This was stated by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad on Monday while speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV.

He stated that the investigation against commercial banks in the alleged manipulation of the rupee-dollar exchange rate initially included eight commercial banks.

But now, the scope of the inquiry has been expanded with another bank added to the list.

Once the inquiry is finalized, banks found engaged in this activity will be penalized.

Apart from that, all letters of credit (LCs) of up to $100,000 are expected to be cleared this week.

Asked about the impact it may have on the bank’s foreign currency reserves, given that it will primarily be used to fulfil these LCs, the governor clarified that the State Bank currently has reserves of $7.9 billion, which are enough to meet international obligations.

Earlier at the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, he confirmed that additional information had been sought from commercial banks who apparently made billions as a result of possible manipulation.

As part of the inquiry, the central banking regulator was also reviewing transactional records of commercial banks.

He added that the rupee had depreciated by 13.3% last fiscal year, and so far this year, it has fallen by 5.9%.