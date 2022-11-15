Election commissioner says Sindh govt reluctant to hold LG elections in Karachi

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday said Sindh government is not willing to hold local bodies elections in Karachi despite preparations on their part were complete.

CEC presided over the application against delay in the local government elections in Karachi.

During the hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer said that how can Sindh government say that it had insufficient police force for the polls.

At this, CEC asked the counsel if the party had any objections to postponement of LG polls in Karachi.

In reply, the lawyer said that they have no objection if the polls are conducted within three months.

CEC Raja said they were also facing difficulties in conducting LG elections in Punjab however, they are fully prepared to conduct local bodies polls in Karachi.

Earlier on Monday, Sindh High Court (SHC) also reserved verdict on the petitions against delay in the Sindh LG polls.