PM Shehbaz Sharif tests Covid-19 positive again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been tested Covid-19 positive, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said this on Tuesday.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has turned Covid-19 positive.

“He was unwell for two days. The corona test was done today on the advice of the doctor,” she said.

The minister requested the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the premier.

This is the third time when Shehbaz Sharif has contracted the pandemic virus.

He was tested positive in January this year and June 2020 as well.