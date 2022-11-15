Karachi citizens worry as city’s graveyards run out of space

Besides struggling for basic amenities such as water, electricity and drivable roads, residents of Karachi are also finding it difficult to find the last abode for their loved ones.

A report has revealed that all graveyards in the megacity under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are filled to the brim.

Upon inquiry by SAMAA TV, KMC Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan said that they have approached the Sindh government for acquiring land for new graveyards.

Citing shortage a sensitive issue, he said on average; 15 to 20 dead bodies are brought to KMC graveyards for burials every day.

He added that the people were compelled to bury their loved ones in graveyards owned by welfare organizations due to this grave situation.

The official said that the land was urgently required, adding that they have asked for the acquisition of at least 400 acres in each district of Karachi.

To a question, Mazhar said they would erect boundary walls around the space immediately once the land was acquired.

KMC official revealed that they have learned about the illegal sale of graves in multiple cemeteries of the megacity. The undertakers are not on KMC’s payroll and a couple of them had been caught red-handed.