WATCH: Money Heist inspired cafe in Peshawar

Bella Ciao, a café, inspired by the popular Spanish Netflix series La Casa de Papel – Money Heist has become a popular attraction in Peshawar.

The customers are greeted by staff dressed in the iconic red jumpsuit and Salvador Dali mask inspired by the hit Netflix series.

One of owner’s of Bella Ciao, Shoaib Khattak, told SAMAA TV that he is a huge fan of the show and this led them to open the themed cafe.

He said that the cafe’s popular dishes are inspired by the characters of the Money Heist, such as Professor’s Pizza, Tokyo Crust Burger, and Denver Rockin Burger among others.

The staff leads the customer to their seats and places their order in a black smoky briefcase similar to the one used by the characters in Money Heist to conceal stolen money.

Customers can also pose as hostages with an artificial gun to their heads for photos with the staff.