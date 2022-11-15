Mithun Chakraborty remembers facing color discrimination in Bollywood

The veteran Bollywood actor, Mithun Chakraborty, stunned everyone when he revealed that he faced discrimination in Bollywood due to his dark complexion.

Mithun got his first break in Bollywood with the 1976 movie Mrigayaa for which he received a National Award.

He later got cast in blockbuster movies including Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Jung, Mard, Prem Pratigya and many others.

He was last seen in Vivek Agnoihotri’s Kashmir Files which was released earlier this year in March, which became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Recently, the actor appeared on the dance reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs where he recalled his initial days in the Hindi film industry.

He said that he has fought a lot to prove himself in this industry.

He said, “I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin color and I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep.”

The Disco Dancer actor added that he doesn’t want anybody to make his biopic because his story will only crush the dreams of the beginners who are trying to do big in Bollywood.

“That’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen!” the actor added.

Mithun said that people call him legend because he won over his fate from those difficult times and not because of all the Box Office hits.

“I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he concluded.

In 2019, the Gunda actor revealed in Dance+ season five that initially, many filmmakers rejected him for his dusky complexion and even went on to call him a bad actor.