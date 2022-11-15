US dollar strengthens for third consecutive day

The Pakistani rupee saw a decline of 62 paisas in its value to settle at Rs222.31 against the US dollar during early trading in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The streak of depreciation for the rupee began on Friday when its value extended losses by 22 paisas to close at Rs221.64.

On Monday, the rupee saw its worth going down by another five paisas as a single US dollar was being traded for Rs221.69 in the interbank market.

The delay in the next round of negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the rescheduling of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s tour to Pakistan has caused uncertainty in the market.

Will dollar climb down?

On Sunday, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blamed the former government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the appreciation in the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

He went on to claim that the country’s economy had sunk in the last four years after the PTI left a crushing debt of around Rs4 trillion.

Dar reassured that the value of rupee will appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other economic projects pledged to the country.

Open market

In the open market, however, the value of a single US dollar stay unchanged at Rs227.75 for the fifth consecutive day.