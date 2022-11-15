Four-day 11th IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (Ideas) 2022 has kicked off in Karachi today (Tuesday).

The exhibition is being held after a gap of four years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-day exhibition will continue from November 15 till November 18 at the Expo Centre in Karachi. It is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers and foreign dignitaries participated in the opening ceremony of the defence exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister gave a warm welcome to all federal and provincial ministers, Sindh CM, the chairman joint chief of staff, the services chief, the director general of Defence Export Promotion Organization - DEPO, and senior civil-military delegates.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said, “I am very pleased to see the presence of a large number of guests including honorable delegates, exhibitors, and trade visitors to travel from around the world to join us today.”

He said their presence truly strengthened the country’s resort to foster and promote strategic ties with partners and friends while encouraging technological proof and knowledge sharing.

The foreign minister said the coalition government has been engaged in efforts to bring the country out of various challenges.

The most serious among these crises that they expended most of the time and energy on is the stabilization of economy, he added.

“We inherited an economic catastrophe where Pakistan was on the precipice of a default but by the grace of god and efforts of the coalition government, Pakistan has been saved from the brink of economic crisis.”