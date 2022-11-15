Elon Musk sacks Twitter employee on Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk stated that he had dismissed a Twitter employee named Eric Frohnhoefer after he had publicly questioned his assessment on slow performance of the microblogging site.

The drama started on Sunday when the Tesla CEO tweeted an apology for the poor performance of the microblogging platform.

Musk’s statement was retweeted by Frohnhoefer, who claimed to have worked on Twitter for Android for six years, and he refuted Musk’s claim.

Upon that, the Tesla founder asked him to correct and give the right number.

While this was going on, one of the users tagged Elon Musk and asked whether he wanted the individual with this type of mentality on his team. Elon spoke bluntly and quickly in response.

“He’s fired,” the ‘Chief Twit’ stated in reply.

Frohnhoefer responded by tweeting a salute emoji.

Since taking over as Twitter’s new CEO, Musk has added a number of features, including the $8 verification fee and the ability to ban accounts for parody content. Twitter has since reversed some of these changes because the majority of them have backfired.