Snowfall, rain take pause in Azad Kashmir after two days

Freezing snowfall and rain in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) finally experienced an interruption after two days, leaving behind a snow blanket of up to some feet.

Several valleys of AJK received snowfall overnight, leaving Neelum Valley covered in snow by up to five feet.

However, on Tuesday morning, the sun came out in Neelum Valley after rain took a pause but the temperature in upper areas remains below the freezing point.

Fog had covered AJK’s capital Muzaffarabad city during the wee hours.

The hilly and mountainous areas of the north including Gilgit Baltistan, Skardu, and Galiyat region comprising Abbottabad and Nathia Gali also saw a white-out.

Leepa Valley, Bagh, Haveli and Rawlakot also received snow which resulted in closure of several key connecting roads.

It also disrupted power supply in the areas apart from bringing down phone lines.

KP receives heaviest snowfall

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw the heaviest of snowfall with hill stations Malam Jabba and Kalam seeing accumulation of up to five feet of snow.

Chitral and its surroundings areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash were also white blanketed.

Karachi weather changes suddenly

The residents of Karachi are feeling mild cold in the atmosphere, after the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius at night.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be recorded between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a persistent fall in temperature will be recorded in Karachi from tonight.

Weather forecast

AJK

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain (snow over the hills) is expected in Kashmir.

KP

Cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. While Chitral, Kohistan, Balakot and Mansehra likely to see partly cloudy weather.

Punjab

Cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. While, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum and its adjoining areas.

Fog is likely to develop in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, Mian channu, Bahawalpur and Multan during early morning hours.

Sindh

Dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in Sukkur and surrounding areas.

Balochistan

Dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, cold in northern districts and light rain/drizzle is expected in Gwadar, Awaran and Kech during evening/night.