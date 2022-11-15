PSX slightly up as day opens

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index rising marginally by 69.10 points to 42,919.93 on Tuesday owing to the approval of mega economic projects and the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar seeking to travel to Afghanistan for trade and connectivity.

As the day trading started, the index rose to 42,913.84 points from the previously closed value of 42,850.83.

The benchmark KSE-100 index then rose by 0.07% to jump to 42,880.70 points during early morning trading.

So far, the index has driven down to the lowest at 42,748.71 points while the highest was observed at 42,913.84.

The top contributor to KSE-100 includes Technology and Communication which has seen a positive growth of 28.75 points.

While, the volume leader includes LOTCHEM, which is up by 2.34% and the highest change was noted in the Technology and Communication sector with 0.58% shares traded.