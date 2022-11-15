PTI long march reaches Chiniot as container wades through crowds

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March has reached Chiniot in northern Punjab where a large number of people have gathered to welcome it.

PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others are leading the convoy in Imran Khan’s absence.

The leaders will address the march participants as the convoy wades through the crowd.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Jhelum has requested the Punjab administration for change in route of PTI rolling Haqeeqi Azadi March to prevent possible clashes.

Apart from it, the district administration of Chiniot has decided to close schools at 11am as the convoys of marchers will reach there today.

Route alteration request

Jhelum DC has written a letter to the Punjab administration for alteration in the course of the long march.

The letter states that the houses of three political opponents of PTI were located on the route which could potentially trigger clashes between the political workers.

The copies of the letter have been forwarded to the provincial chief secretary and Punjab Police inspector general (IG).

Chiniot school timings cut short

After crossing Mandi Bahauddin and Jaranwala the other day, the long march en route to Islamabad will reach Chiniot today.

Hence, citing security issues, DC has issued a circular directing all schools to close by 11am.

The order applies to private educational institutions as well.

The market committee has also issued a notification to keep the grain market (Ghalla Mandi) closed for a day.

PTI’s long march

The rolling long march of Imran Khan’s party has reached Chiniot today.

Yesterday, the march’s last stop was Mandi Bahauddin and Jaranwala tehsil in the Faisalabad district where Imran Khan addressed the marchers remotely through a video link.

Speaking from his mansion in Lahore’s Zaman Town, Imran once again criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for traveling to London for a crucial Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confab to deliberate on critical challenges facing the country and to consult the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other senior party members on who would be the next army chief of the country and when next general elections should be held.