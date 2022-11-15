Did Jannat Mirza dump beau Umer Butt?

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza publicly announced that she has stepped out of the relationship with her beau.

The TikToker chose to use a different social media platform, Instagram stories, to share an update on her current relationship status.

She wrote, “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single.”

Mirza also urged her fans not to inquire why she had ended the relationship.

However, unlike others who exit their relationships, Mirza has yet to delete any pictures or videos she had posted on her social media accounts with Umer Butt.

Last year, she appeared in Dunya News show Mazaak Raat and confirmed her “Baat Pakki” with ‘ex-boyfriend’ Umer Butt.

With over 20 million followers and 585 million likes, Jannat Mirza is amongst the most followed TikTok stars in Pakistan.

She recently appeared in a Punjabi-language movie, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, alongside famous Pakistani actor Saima Noor.

Directed and written by Syed Noor, the movie was released in nationwide cinemas earlier this year on May 3.