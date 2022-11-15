Alternate traffic route plan for IDEAS 2022 in Karachi

The traffic police have issued a traffic plan for the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (Ideas) 2022 all set to begin in Karachi today (Tuesday).

The four-day exhibition will continue from November 15 till November 18, at the Expo Centre in Karachi, is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment.

The traffic police announced a diversion plan in a bid to save the commuters from inconvenience as some of the roads will be blocked.

All the heavy and commercial traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Sir Shah Suleman Road will not be allowed to use the Stadium flyover while the roads from Dalmia to Karsaz and New Town will remain open.

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards University Road. To avoid traffic, you can use Sharae Pakistan, Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Shaheed-e-Millat.

During the exhibition hours from 7am to 6pm, both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed, and only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted. Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted from Karsaz Road to the Expo Centre and those without stickers will be allowed to turn towards New Town or Dalmia.

Parking around the Expo Centre is not allowed and residents of the area will only be allowed to enter by showing their ID cards.