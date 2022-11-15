No like, no comment, ‘wife’ missing: Shoaib’s birthday wish for Sania unfolds new drama

It seems like Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s birthday wish for his wife Sania Mirza is a nip in the bud for those speculating that the couple was about to part ways. However, the latter has neither liked nor replied to the post.

It’s November 15, the big day for Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik - her husband - left a wish for his spouse on Instagram.

However, the social media users noted that it has been more than nine hours (at the time of filing this report) but Sania Mirza hasn’t liked the post let alone dropping a comment.

Their fans and well-wishers also noted that Shoaib didn’t mention ‘wife’ in his post for Sania.

With the latest drama unfolding, the fans believe that the cross-border couple might be living in different time zones, but what’s more important than replying to spouse’s wish on your special day.

Sania cut the cake with her friend Farah Khan.

The rumors of the couple split up are running rife on social media but Shoaib Malik rebuffed all of them as he asked his fans to ‘ignore them’.

And then, news surfaced that the cross-border couple would be hosting a show together for OTT platform Urduflix.

Many called ‘divorce drama’ a publicity stunt ahead of the show announcement.

The birthday wish appeared to be the last nail in the coffin but the mystery continues.

All ‘efforts’ since the rumors began to surface have come on the part of the Pakistani cricketer. Sania is still silent, implying that it might not be the husband who wants to end things but the wife.

No like, no comment seems too worrisome for the fans of the celebrity couple who is under the radar for the past few weeks.

Social media users are speculating that Shoaib is trying to mend things but his other half seems disinterested.

They hope that Sania replies to her husband soon to put an end to the gossip.