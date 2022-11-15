Dar heads to Afghanistan to discuss trade, connectivity

As Pakistan seeks to streamline crucial supply chains while managing several unofficial supply chains, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seeking to travel to Afghanistan soon to take up matters including trade and regional connectivity.

In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held between Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at the Finance Division on Monday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa and senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Office attended the meeting.

During the preparatory meeting, a comprehensive agenda for the visit was discussed, thrashing out points for decisive discussions with the Afghan leadership.

Various bilateral initiatives for deepening the cooperation, enhancing trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The Finance Minister was also briefed about economic and regional peace and stability issues.

Dar noted that Pakistan has always been determined to support the Afghan people and asked for developing a framework to help out our neighbor in these challenging times and prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-driven visit.

Dar is expected to visit Pakistan’s western neighbor in the ‘near future’.